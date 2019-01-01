'You can assume that' - Low hints at Neuer keeping starting job ahead of Euro qualifiers

Manuel Neuer looks set to remain as Germany's first-choice goalkeeper, but Joachim Low says Marc-Andre ter Stegen will get chances.

Joachim Low has hinted Manuel Neuer will remain his first-choice goalkeeper at the start of 's qualification campaign ahead of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Neuer started against in Wednesday's 1-1 friendly draw, suggesting the goalkeeper is still in front of his rival for the role.

's Ter Stegen replaced Neuer at half-time but had very little to do, Germany improving in the second half as they fought back to avoid defeat on home soil.

Germany's qualifying campaign begins on Sunday with a trip to face , and Neuer looks set to keep his place in Low's XI.

"You can assume that," Low told reporters when asked if Neuer's selection on Wednesday was an indication of him also doing so on Sunday.

"At the end of last week or in the past, I've already said that Marc-Andre will definitely have some chances. That's my plan.

"Now we have just made one game, in this one he has played a half. That was our decision, that Manuel plays as captain in the first half.

"In the second half then Marc-Andre played, but we still have some games during the year and he will certainly get his opportunity."

Germany were lucky to get out of Wednesday's match unscathed, with a late tackle on Leroy Sane leaving the winger with what looked as though it could have been a serious knock.

But both Low and Sane confirmed that there was no real injury concern for the player following the challenge, and he is expected to be ready for Sunday's clash with the Dutch.

Aside from Netherlands, Germany have also been drawn in qualifying Group C alongside Belarus, Estonia, and , making Sunday’s a showdown an opener between the two favourites to top the group.

Germany are looking to recover from a rough 2018 that saw the side bounced from the World Cup at the group stage and relegated from the top flight of the .