'You are not at war!' - Dalglish reveals Ferguson message after Liverpool's title win

The Red Devils icon was quick to put rivalries aside and congratulate his old nemesis

Former manager Sir Kenny Dalglish has revealed Sir Alex Ferguson sent the club a message of congratulations and peace after they wrapped up the Premier League title on Thursday.

's 2-1 win over handed the Reds the title with seven games to play and Jurgen Klopp's side a remarkable 23 points clear atop the ladder.

The title was Liverpool's first in the Premier League era with Ferguson's currently boasting the most with 13 to their name.

But despite the stats and the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, Ferguson was able to put that aside and extend his congratulations to the Reds, which Dalglish was impressed by.

“He has contacted us to say congratulations - you are not at war!” Dalglish was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

“There is competition between all the old foes, but at the end of the year you send a letter of congratulations to say well done.

“That continues and it is a great compliment. You may be rivals but to have the intelligence so that you are magnanimous enough to send in a letter saying congratulations.

“The people who you’ve been competing with all your life in football, they would wish it was themselves who won, it but they are proud to pay homage to other people as well.”

The two managers were often at odds while in charge of their respective teams with both not above taking a shot at the other in press conferences.

Thursday's long-awaited title triumph was a long time coming for Dalglish, who feels Klopp can continue to bring success to Anfield in the years to come.

"The last two years and since Jurgen's come in has been very positive,” Dalglish told BT Sport. “He's been fantastic and epitomises everything Liverpool Football Club stands for. Whatever they got, they have deserved it.

"Onwards and upwards. We have a lot more happy days to look forward to as long as Jurgen is here. Liverpool from top to bottom in the football club have been fantastically supportive.

"You know how much it means. It's hard work to dominate the English league beside quality like Manchester City, by the way!"