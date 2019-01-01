‘Yannick Bolasie works himself to death’ - Anderlecht boss Rutten praises Everton loanee

The Congo DR international has been impressive since teaming up with the Purple and White in January

manager Fred Rutten has lauded the work rate of Yannick Bolasie, saying ‘he works himself to death’.

The 29-year-old joined the Belgian outfit from side in January till the end of the season, after cutting short his loan move with , and has since been impressive.

On Sunday, the international scored a brace to help the Constant Vanden Stock outfit to a 2-2 draw with , thus taking his goal tally to three in four games.

Following his outstanding performance since moving to Anderlecht, the Dutch tactician has praised the winger.

“He brings efficiency,” Rutten was quoted as saying by Voetbal International.

“He not only scores, but also works himself to death and that is crucial for our team.”

Bolasie will hope to continue with the commanding display when Anderlecht, sixth in the log, take on Lokeren on Sunday.