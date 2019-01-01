Yakou Meite continues goalscoring run as Bristol City hold Reading

The Ivorian forward stretched his scoring run to five goals in his last five games as the Royals settled for a share of the spoils at Bristol

Yakou Meite scored another goal as Reading were held to a 1-1 draw by in Friday's Championship encounter.

Following a goalless first half, the Cote d'Ivoire international gave Jose Gomes' side a crucial lead three minutes after the restart of the game.

Meite connected with Andrew Rinomhota's low cross to break the deadlock in the Ashton Gate Stadium which increased his tally to 12 goals in 36 Championship matches this term.

Moments later, Josh Brownhill denied Reading maximum points with his 72nd-minute effort for the hosts.

Meite was later replaced in the 73rd minute while Gambia's Modou Barrow was in action for 82 minutes.

Despite the stalemate, Reading remain unmoved in 16th spot with 45 points from 43 matches and they host West Bromwich Albion at the Madejski Stadium for Monday's Championship fixture.

Meite's Cote d'Ivoire have been placed in Group C for the 2019 .

They will begin their campaign in against on June 24 before taking on on June 28 and Namibia on July 1.