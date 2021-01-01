Xhaka 'very happy' at Arsenal amid rumours of Borussia Monchengladbach return

Granit Xhaka has moved to shut down speculation that he could depart Arsenal for a return to Borussia Monchengladbach, with the Switzerland captain insisting that he is "very happy" at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners midfielder originally moved to north London from the Bundesliga outfit, and he has established himself as a core squad member under Mikel Arteta and predecessor Unai Emery.

With Arsenal facing the looming threat of a season without international football, however, rumours have run rampant that Xhaka could reunite with Gladbach - but now, he has closed the door on any discussions of an impending exit.

“There are always rumors at the end of the season, that's for sure," the 28-year-old concurred in an interview with RP Online.

"But I still have a two-year contract in London and I am very happy with my family here."

Xhaka admitted that missing out on another Europa League final appearance following their semi-final defeat stung however, but further implored that he would help the club bounce back next term.

“It was a big disappointment to be eliminated short of the final and a possible return to the Champions League," he added.

All in all, it was very unfortunate for us, we couldn't play with the best team. You have to stay positive though and we'll attack again next season."

Xhaka eyes Euro surprise

The playmaker will shortly turn his attention to the rearranged Euro 2020 next, however, three years on from a surprise fourth-place finish in the inaugural Nations League, as they look to spring further shocks.

The Rossocrociati will face Italy, Wales and Turkey in the group stage, and Xhaka hopes to impress, handing a shout-out to fellow Gladbach graduates as they prepare for a hopefully busy summer.

"I'm looking at a successful Euro 2020 with the national team," he stated. "You can see again what a good nose Max Eberl and his staff have had in recruiting Swiss players over and over again in recent years.

"That is outstanding. Even if we're not all on the pitch at the Euros there will certainly always be a few Gladbachers rocking for Switzerland."

