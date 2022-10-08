Xavi urges Barcelona's 'difference-maker' Dembele to 'give more' in every game

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez wants more from Ousmane Dembele and has urged the forward to believe in himself.

Xavi happy with Dembele

Impressed with forward's quality

Still wants more from the Frenchman

WHAT HAPPENED? Xavi has spoken about the France international ahead of his team's La Liga clash against Celta and wants more from the attacker. Dembele has been able to put his injury problems behind him and play regularly this season, providing two goals and four assists in 10 games. However, Xavi feels Dembele needs to believe in himself more to fulfil his true potential.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He has so much potential and we are happy with how professional he has been since we arrived. He makes a difference in many games, but he has to believe in himself and do it much more. Because he can do it," he told reporters. "He needs to do it every day because he can and in every game, he should give us more. He is a difference-maker and has shown that. Physically he is good and he has to try a few more things because his quality is impressive."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi is facing a crucial spell at Barcelona, with key games against Inter in the Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga coming up next week. The Barcelona boss has seen his team rely on goals from Robert Lewandowski so far this season but knows he needs more from his other attackers if the Catalans are to go on and achieve success.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Barcelona have not scored in their last three away games in the Champions League, their worst away run in the competition's history.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side face Celta Vigo at Camp Nou on Sunday in La Liga and play host to Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday.