Xavi says he turned down Brazil job so he could wait for Barcelona role to open

Barcelona coach Xavi says he turned down a job offer to join the Brazil staff because he wanted to wait for the opportunity to take over at Camp Nou.

Coach rejected Selecao in 2021

Wanted to wait for Barcelona

Says he is happy at Camp Nou

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) approached the former midfielder in 2021 with an offer to join coach Tite's staff, but Xavi wanted a head coach role and opted to wait for his turn at Barcelona instead.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a totally unexpected opportunity. I spoke with them through my agent, I had the opportunity to join Tite's staff and work with them but I wanted to be the head coach, wait for my opportunity to be at Barcelona," he told GOAL. "I am where I want to be, in my opinion at the best club in the world, and it is in my heart. I'm there enjoying myself and trying to turn around the situation in Barcelona but he did have a chance and I did talk to them. It was unexpected, historic I would say, but I turned it down because I wanted to be head coach."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi ended up taking over as Barca coach in November 2021, replacing Ronald Koeman after a disappointing start to the season. Xavi guided the Blaugrana to a second-place finish in La Liga. His side are off to a strong start this term as they sit top of the table, but they crashed out of the Champions League group stages.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? After the World Cup, Xavi's men will return to domestic action with a game against Espanyol on December 31.