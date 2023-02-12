Xavi Simons eager to return to PSG because of 'much quieter' life at PSV - and transfer could happen this summer

Xavi Simons has hinted that he would like to return to Paris Saint-Germain because his life is "much quieter" at PSV Eindhoven.

Impressing in debut season at PSV

Made Dutch World Cup squad

Perhaps now aiming for PSG return

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old is enjoying a fine debut season at PSV, having scored 13 goals and provided five assists in all competitions for his club. However, having only joined PSV last summer, the Dutchman is already missing his life in Paris and has suggested that he would welcome the chance to retrace his steps.

WHAT THEY SAID: Simons has told NoS Sport: “I miss France. The city of Paris is incredible, truly a metropolis. I also miss it a bit because Eindhoven is much quieter."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The teenager was originally expected to head out on loan last summer but PSV sealed a permanent transfer instead after he opted against extending his contract in France. Despite that, PSG reportedly have a €12m buy-back option on Simons, so a return to Paris could be on the cards this summer if the teenager really wants to push for a move.

DID YOU KNOW? The highly-rated youngster came through Barcelona's academy before moving to PSG but has only truly started to fulfil his potential in the Netherlands this season. Indeed, his form was impressive enough to earn him a call-up to the Dutch squad for the 2022 World Cup, though he played only seven minutes in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR SIMONS? The 19-year-old will hope to taste more success this Thursday as PSV travel away to face Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League knockout rounds play-off clash.