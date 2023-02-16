Xavi says Barcelona were robbed of late handball call vs Man Utd - even as Red Devils also voice complaints

Xavi criticised the decision to deny Barcelona a penalty in their Europa League game against Manchester United after a late handball shout.

WHAT HAPPENED? Xavi insisted that Barcelona should have been awarded a penalty late in the second half, claiming Fred handled the ball in the box. Despite extensive Barca protests, the referee waved the claim away, while VAR also upheld the decision.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a penalty like a cathedral, how are you going to feel," Xavi said. "Already in Milan in the Champions League they didn't give it to us, here either. I don't know what to do to get a penalty called for hands. It seems incredible to me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca and United shared the spoils in a thrilling contest at Camp Nou. Both teams had penalty shouts denied, with Marcus Rashford going down as he ran through on goal well before Fred's incident.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana face Cadiz in La Liga on Sunday, before traveling to Old Trafford for the second leg of their Europa League knockout play-off on Thursday.