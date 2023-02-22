'We're in permanent contact' - Xavi reiterates that Lionel Messi would be welcomed back to Barcelona with open arms

Barcelona manager Xavi said he is "in permanent contact" with Lionel Messi and would leave the doors open for a return to his boyhood club.

Messi exited Barca in 2021

Xavi admitted contact with Argentine

Would welcome move back "home"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine superstar was forced to leave Barcelona in 2021 due to the club's financial situation. He subsequently secured a move to Paris Saint-Germain, where he has been involved in 55 goals in 61 matches in all competitions.

With his contract expiring in the summer and no renewal agreed, Xavi says he would welcome a move from Messi back to "his home".

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've already said that this is his home and the doors are open to him, he's a friend, we're in constant contact," the Spaniard said in a press conference. "It will depend on him, on what he wants to do in his future. This is his home, there is no doubt. The best footballer in history would always fit in."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rumours of a potential return to Catalonia have been further ignited by the news that Messi may have to quit the national team to continue in Paris. In the Argentine's absence at Barcelona, meanwhile, Xavi admitted that his side had nothing to fear as they prepare for a blockbuster Europa League clash against frequent Champions League adversaries Manchester United.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi will be hoping for better luck than his former team-mate experienced last week in Europe; Messi and PSG fell to a 1-0 defeat to Bayern in their last-16 first leg. Barcelona face Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday.