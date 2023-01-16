Xavi insists he'll never tire of talking up Gavi as he praised Barcelona wonderkid's 'courage and rage'

Xavi Hernandez heaped praise on Barcelona midfielder Gavi and hailed his leadership skills on the pitch despite being only 18 years old.

Xavi hails Gavi

Will never tire of praising Gavi

Gavi starred in Spanish Super Cup triumph

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder starred with two assists and a goal in El Clasico on Sunday as Barcelona outclassed rivals Real Madrid 3-1 to lift the Spanish Super Cup title. Barcelona boss Xavi applauded the youngster's efforts and hoped that he never stops demonstrating courage on the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters Xavi said: "Gavi is a boy that thrills us all when we see him competing like this. He puts his soul, his heart and his character on the pitch and transmits it to the rest of the team, and he is just 18.

"He was gifted with leadership skills. He projects that courage and that rage when he plays football and it's something special to see. I already said this many times but I never get tired of praising him. Hopefully, he will never stop like this, because he has no limits."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gavi has been a consistent performer for the Catalan giants ever since he was promoted to the senior side last season. The La Masia graduate won the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2022 piping Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala and Eduardo Camavinga. He opened the scoring for his side against Madrid in the final, earning praise from midfield elder-statesman Sergio Busquets after the victory.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's men next take on AD Ceuta in a Copa del Rey round of 16 tie on January 19.