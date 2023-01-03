Xavi defends Memphis 'attitude' amid transfer talk as Barcelona boss reveals stance on January deals

Xavi has confirmed that Memphis Depay won't be sold this month and revealed Barcelona's general stance on January transfers.

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been reported that the Dutch forward will reject any offers from potential suitors in the winter market with a view to leaving the club when his contract expires in the summer. Depay wants to fight for his spot in the team in the present, and Xavi has assured that he will get his opportunities in the second half of the season. The Barca boss has also insisted he will not be signing any reinforcements in January after making several additions to his squad last summer, including star attackers Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have said I don't want anyone to leave. I'm delighted with the squad. It won't be an active window for us. Memphis' attitude is always good, he can help in attack: scoring, assisting...He will have minutes like everyone," Xavi told reporters before his side's clash with CF Intercity on Wednesday evening in the Copa del Rey.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Depay might get to start the cup fixture as Xavi is planning to rest Lewandowski and Pedri. The Spanish tactician wants Lewandowski to be in top shape for a crucial upcoming La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid. Xavi added: "Yes, I am confident that he [Lewandowski] can play against Atletico Madrid. For that reason and because he has a lot of baggage. He has played a lot of minutes and we thought this could be a good game for him to rest. Then come very important games. We want him to be there and we believe he will be there. Rest for him and for Pedri."

WHAT NEXT? Depay will hope to perform to his best level in the Copa del Rey to boost his chances of starting against Atletico at Wanda Metropolitano on January 8.