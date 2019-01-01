Wydad Casablanca vs Lobi Stars: Solomon Ogbeide alleges match-fixing approach

The veteran tactician has revealed that several of his players were approached to throw the game against the Moroccans on Tuesday

Lobi Stars’ coach Solomon Ogbeide has alleged that his players were approached to fix Tuesday’s Caf Champions League clash against Wydad Casablanca.

The Nigerian club held Faouzi Benzarti’s men to a 0-0 draw at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, but according to Ogbeide, his players had been approached by unnamed figures on the eve of the clash.

Lobi bowed 1-0 to Wydad in the first leg and defeat in Rabat would thwart their aspiration of reaching the quarter-final, with the north Africans fancying their chances of progression.

Article continues below

"One person in Morocco tried to bribe the players before the game to facilitate the Wydad mission,” Ogbeide told media after the game.

“It is a shame that there are still such things in Africa, and football on the continent is still corrupt.

“We will bring this incident to Caf for investigation."



Wydad Casablanca are expected to issue a statement on this match-fixing claim on Thursday morning with the Confederation of African Football launching an investigation.



Lobi Stars sit at the base of Group A with four games after four matches, and they travel to Pretoria for their next clash with Mamelodi Sundowns on March 9.