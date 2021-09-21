‘We may not see the ball very much’ - Wycombe Wanderers’ Akinfenwa on Manchester City game

The Anglo-Nigerian star reveals what to expect when the League One side visits the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola charges

Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has admitted they are not ready to face Manchester City in the early stages of the Carabao Cup.

The Anglo-Nigerian will lead the League One side to the Etihad Stadium for their third-round fixture and he expects they will have to do a lot of running on Tuesday night if they are to emerge winners.

“In truth, we wanted anyone but City!” Akinfenwa told Manchester City's official website.

“Everyone knows we are going to be doing a lot of running around on Tuesday, but when you play in the lower leagues, you want to pit your wits against the biggest clubs you can, and there’s no doubt City are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“When the draw was made it was all, ‘yeah! City at the Etihad Stadium!’ and then the realisation quickly sank in and it was more like, ‘boy, we may not see the ball very much!’.

“We are going to go into the game and just try and enjoy it as best we can and hopefully spring one or two surprises.

“We got back to winning ways against Charlton on Saturday and I’m sure there will be changes from the starting XI for that game on Tuesday, but we’re looking forward to it."

Despite City starting as favourites, the 39-year-old insists they will do their best to get something from the game.

“The truth is, you want to play against the best. I was watching the game [when City played against RB Leipzig] and doing some research as well, saying ‘we can get at City this way or that way’ and then watched as City scored six goals,” Akinfenwa continued.

“We won’t sit back and we’ll put our best foot forward and give it a good go and see what happens.

“I’ve never played against City at home or away for any of the clubs I’ve played for so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Akinfenwa, who is nicknamed 'The Beast' continued: “I’ve said this is my final chapter, so to be going up against Pep Guardiola who I think is one of the best in the business, is fantastic.

"And it doesn’t matter what City team we play – A, B, C or D – we know it’s going to be something special, so I’m sure myself and the lads will really enjoy it.

“We are fans before the game, then during the 90 minutes, City are our opponents, then after the game, we are fans again.”