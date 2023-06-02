Wrexham come from behind to win dramatic opening match of The Soccer Tournament against Serie B side Como 1907

Wrexham sealed a dramatic comeback win in their opening match of The Soccer Tournament against Serie B side Como 1907.

Wrexham were trailing 2-0

Came back to win 3-2

Scored all three goals in target score period

WHAT HAPPENED? At the seven-a-side tournament held in North Carolina, featuring current, former and guest players, the Red Dragons trailed 2-0 after two halves of 20 minutes after a Marco Tremolada strike and an own goal from Wrexham goalkeeper Mark Howard. However, they staged a comeback, scoring three goals during the target score period with player-manager David Jones leading the charge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Jones opened the scoring for Wrexham just two minutes into the target score period, teenager Louis Lloyd joined the party and struck the equaliser. Whereas, in the 52nd minute, former Scotland and Burnley winger George Boyd scored the winner to complete the comeback.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I think the concept of the game, it's brilliant because you're always still in play. You're getting beaten like that, 2-0, and then you get that goal and it gives you the belief to go on. To go on and win it, in the end, is unbelievable. We've had one training session before this tournament. But something like this builds confidence and brings everyone together," skipper Lee Trundle said, who played for Wrexham between 2001 and 2003.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham have two more group stage matches to go in the winner-takes-all tournament with prize money of $1million (£807,000).