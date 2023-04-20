Wrexham vs Chelsea is on! Red Dragons to face second Premier League side during United States pre-season tour

Gill Clark
|
WrexhamChelseaPremier League

Ryan Reynolds' and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham team have confirmed they will face Chelsea in the United States as part of their pre-season preparations.

  • Wrexham have already confirmed Man Utd match
  • Will also face Chelsea in the United States
  • Two more fixtures promised

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham will play a second Premier League team during pre-season. The Red Dragons have already confirmed they will play Manchester United in San Diego on July 25 and have now announced a match with Chelsea on July 19 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Dragons have also promised supporters two more fixtures in the United States this summer. Wrexham will play a game on the West Coast on July 22 and another on the East Coast on July 28. The club will provide further details once the arrangements have been confirmed.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham take on Boreham Wood on Saturday and will clinch the title and secure promotion to the English Football League with a win.

