'Surreal' - Wrexham star Jordan Davies in disbelief at meteoric rise under the ownership of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney as club face Man Utd & Chelsea in pre-season

Wrexham's Jordan Davies is amazed by the club's transformation under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney as they tour America.

WHAT HAPPENED: Wrexham midfielder Davies expressed his disbelief at the remarkable change the club has undergone since being taken over by actors Reynolds and McElhenney in February 2021. Davies returned to his hometown club just six months before the takeover. As Wrexham prepare for the new League Two season, they embark on a pre-season tour in America, playing four high-profile friendlies against top teams like Manchester United and Chelsea.

WHAT THEY SAID: Davies said to the club's media: "It feels surreal. I’ve gone from playing at Lex, Gresford, and Mold, to name a few in pre-season, but to get the quality of Man Utd and Chelsea out in America is special," Davies said.

“It keeps delivering. We might have a quiet spell and then something big will happen to the football club. It’s absolutely brilliant for the club and all the lads are looking forward to showing everyone what we can do and meet the American supporters. I’ve come from rags to riches with the club, and I’m delighted that it’s happened for all the local people associated with Wrexham."

WHAT MORE?: “Day in, day out, there’s lots of US supporters that have come to visit us at the SToK Cae Ras and they’ll know that they won’t be seeing us often and so it is special. Wrexham’s profile has risen in America and Davies is relishing playing in front of the new legion of fans. The fact that we can come to them and play in America is exciting and we can’t wait to reward them for their support,” he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham's profile has risen significantly in America after the takeover by Reynolds and McElhenney. The opportunity to play high-profile friendlies in front of American fans is seen as an exciting prospect for the club and its players.

WHAT NEXT: Wrexham's pre-season tour got underway on July 19 against Premier League big boys Chelsea in Florida and the club will next play Manchester United on July 25.