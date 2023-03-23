High-profile Wrexham signing Ben Foster expects Ryan Reynolds call and is 'buzzing' to speak with actor about Hollywood career

Former Manchester United and England goalkeeper Ben Foster has joined Wrexham and can't wait to speak to co-owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham announced on Thursday they have tempted Foster out of retirement and have signed the former England international on a free transfer. The 39-year-old hung up his boots in September but has been persuaded to return to the game and has revealed his excitement at signing for Reynolds' club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Apparently Ryan [Reynolds] is going to give me a call later today! Van Wilder is one of my favourite films! Buzzing to talk to him later," he told his podcast The Fozcast. "They are so prevalent at the football club, they are always there… it’s not like a plaything, they want to be a part of it. I don’t need much [money] – to be honest, the negotiations took about five minutes… Wages wise, it’s literally peanuts… the part for me is getting the team over the line and getting them promoted."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster will join a Wrexham team on top of the Nations League standings and in a commanding position to be promoted. The arrival of the goalkeeper should provide a boost ahead of the business end of the season. Foster won eight caps for England and has made over 500 club appearances. The stopper also knows the club well as he enjoyed a loan spell at Wrexham back in 2005.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Red Dragons are back in action on Saturday in the National League and host York City at the Racecourse Ground.