Wrexham complete surprise deadline-day transfer as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bring in Millwall midfielder George Evans

Wrexham have completed the signing of Millwall midfielder George Evans in a surprise move on transfer deadline day.

Wrexham land Evans from Millwall

Sign midfielder on two-year deal

Came through the ranks of Manchester City

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh club have further strengthened their squad by signing the versatile 28-year-old who can also play as a centre-back. Evans had fallen down the pecking order at Millwall, as he made just two two substitute appearances in the Championship and another in the Carabao Cup, which forced him to seek pastures new and grab the opportunity when the Reds came calling.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Evans came through the ranks of Manchester City but has never played for the senior team. However, he has had several loan spells with Crewe Alexandra, Scunthorpe United and Walsall before he joined Reading on a permanent transfer in 2016. Thereafter he plied his trade in Derby County and Millwall and made 60 appearances for the latter, scoring two goals. Evans also boasts of being capped for England at U-17 and U-19 levels.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “I’m delighted to be here, it’s something that came around quite quick," Evans said. "I'm really excited to sign and I'm desperate to get going. I’m ready for a big challenge and hopefully a really positive season.”

WHAT NEXT? Evans will be looking to make an instant impact in League Two when he takes the field against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Saturday.