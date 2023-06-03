'See you in San Diego' - Wrexham's Ryan Reynolds and FA Cup Golden Ball winner Paul Mullin send message to Manchester United after watching Red Devils in FA Cup final

Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds and FA Cup Golden Ball winner Paul Mullin were pictured watching the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Mullin the FA Cup's top scorer

Wrexham to play Manchester United in pre-season

A-lister Reynolds sat with Mullin

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin, who was awarded the Golden Ball at the tournament after scoring eight goals in five games as Wrexham reached the fourth round, where they were eliminated by Sheffield United. Ahead of their pre-season friendly clash in the USA, Manchester United played host to both the striker and the club's co-owner Reynolds, although Erik ten Hag's side lost the game 2-1, due in part to Ilkay Gundogan scoring the fastest goal in FA Cup final history.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Wrexham have enjoyed a hugely successful season, winning the National League, and are now preparing for life in League Two, having jetted off to Las Vegas to celebrate their success.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? They will play United and Chelsea in the USA as they step up their preparation for their return to the Football League.