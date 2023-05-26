Wrexham's Racecourse Ground drastically transformed as Kings Of Leon prepare for sell-out concert

Wrexham’s famous ground, which will soon be known as SToK Racecourse, has been dramatically transformed ahead of a Kings Of Leon concert.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tennessee rock band, best known for their hits ‘Sex on Fire’ and ‘Use Somebody’, will be playing two gigs in North Wales on May 27 and 28. Dragons co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who have been sprinkling their own brand of magic dust from the United States across Wrexham, helped to put the sell-out shows in place. The Racecourse is now readying itself to welcome a different kind of fan base through its doors, with preparations for the arrival of the Kings Of Leon well underway.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham’s famous Kop end – which is set to undergo serious redevelopment as part of the grand vision put in place by Reynolds and McElhenney – will now be home to a sprawling stage on which the Kings Of Leon can strut their stuff. The club’s pitch, which will be relaid during the off-season anyway, has also been covered up.

WHAT NEXT? It promises to be quite the summer for Wrexham as, once rock stars have bid farewell to the region, a squad that secured a record-breaking promotion back to the Football League in 2022-23 – before taking in an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas – will be heading to the States to face the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in their pre-season programme.