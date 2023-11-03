Wrexham superstar Paul Mullin reveals the surprising aspect he shares with Liverpool legend Fernando Torres - and it's not goals despite striker's awesome tally for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has likened himself to Liverpool legend Fernando Torres, but not in the goal scoring department.

Mullin reveals Torres admiration

Believes they share similar traits

Praises Spaniards work-life balance

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin grew up a Liverpool supporter and was part of the club's youth academy until the age of 16. The striker looked up to the legendary Spanish striker and has now revealed that he not only admires Torres for his playing style, but also his management of the work-life balance and how he tended to stay away from the limelight when off the field.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mullin said in an interview with The Times: “Maybe that’s why Torres appealed to me because deep down, without knowing it at the time, that was my personality. You want to win more than anything but it’s not the be-all and end-all. To see him play it was like a breath of fresh air: at kick-off, he’d go into gear. Once the game finished you never heard anything about his life.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having helped the Red Dragons win the National League last season and secure promotion to the English Football League for the first time since 2008, the Welsh club are now sitting in third and look set to try and make the promotion playoffs at the minimum this season.

WHAT NEXT? Mullin and Wrexham will now be in action when the Red Dragons take on Mansfield Town on Saturday, November 4.