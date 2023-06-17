'It's really tough' - Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson opens up on the challenge facing Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's team in the transfer window

Phil Parkinson has admitted Wrexham face a "really tough" summer as they attempt to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to League Two.

WHAT HAPPENED? Parkinson admits Wrexham are in talks with a variety of a players this summer but they have yet to sign anyone. Having overseen the club's National League title triumph, the Welsh club's manager insists they face a real challenge to improve their squad ahead of the Football League season, because of just how good their starting XI is.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quoted by The Leader, Parkinson said: "We have spoken to a lot of players and we are in discussions with clubs.

"Like I keep saying, we have got a good squad and to get better players than the ones we have already got is really tough. If two or three players become available which we want and which we feel will really improve the squad, then of course we will go all out to get them.

"We have targeted the ones we want and we are in discussions with those clubs but at this time of the year, things take time for many different reasons. Ideally, every manager wants the whole squad together prior to pre-season but that never happens."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could bankroll a major summer of spending but they have already been rejected by two players. Jonny Williams opted against joining the club and instead moved to Gillingham, while Charlton are on the verge of signing fellow target Alfie May.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? They play Manchester United and Chelsea in glitzy pre-season friendlies in the USA.