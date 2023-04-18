Wrexham director insists Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney are 'never out of the dressing room' after Todd Boehly's rant at 'embarrassing' Chelsea

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are "never out of the dressing room", Wrexham director reveals following Todd Boehly's "embarrassing" Chelsea rant.

Boehly was criticised for storming into Chelsea dressing room

Ker revealed Reynolds and McElhenney do the same at Wrexham

Wrexham ready for the business end of the season

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been reported that Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali and Hasjorg Wyss stormed into the dressing room following their 2-1 loss at home to Brighton on Saturday to deliver some tough words to the "embarrassing" Blues. Although Bohely and co. have been criticised for their dressing room rant, Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker has revealed that things are no different at the National League club as co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney want to remain involved as much as possible with the players.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We like to do things a bit differently at Wrexham. I heard about Todd Boehly going into the Chelsea dressing room, and the one thing we’ve tried to really foster at Wrexham is the relationship between the players, the management and the ownership – that we’re all in this together pulling in the same direction,” Ker told talkSPORT.

“Rob and Ryan are never out of the dressing room, to be honest, when they are over (from the United States). They wait until after the game, but they still have this giddy schoolboy thing that they can’t believe that they are allowed in there. I know that kind of connection is one they are really proud of and we are really proud of. We hope it makes it a fun place to come and play and watch and generally a fun place to work, which has got to be a good thing.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, unlike Chelsea, the Welsh club are having a brilliant season and find them on the brink of Football League promotion. They need just six points from their final two matches to grab the automatic promotion spot and Ker remains confident that the players will make it a campaign to remember by ending their 15-year wait to get promoted after losing in the play-offs last season.

"Last year we got knocked out of the play-off semi-final and I remember after that thinking 'OK, it's fine. Next year we'll strengthen in the summer, take this league by storm, and we'll have it all wrapped up by January'. But Notts County have been unbelievably good and made it far too dramatic for us. The mood around the place is good. It's in our hands and the business starts against Yeovil at home," he stated.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA & WREXHAM? The Blues will be in action against Real Madrid in a crucial second leg quarter-final clash of the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Whereas, Wrexham will host Yeovil Town at the Racecourse Ground almost at the same time in a National League clash.