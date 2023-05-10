Nightclubs, pool parties & dancing in the DJ booth - Wrexham captain Ben Tozer sheds light on 'insane' Las Vegas promotion party paid for by owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

Wrexham captain Ben Tozer gushed over the Las Vegas party the team enjoyed courtesy of co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham promoted from National League

Celebrity co-owners treated them to trip

Tozer enjoyed "insane" experience

WHAT HAPPENED? Players jetted to the United States last week as a reward for earning promotion to the Football League and Tozer has given some insight into the extravagant scenes, which were something of a shock for a team still getting used to the spotlight.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We got there Thursday dinner time, they took us to Hakkasan for dinner which was amazing and then we went to Hakkasan Nightclub and they treated us to the best tables and it was just insane really. Almost everything was insane," Tozer told talkSPORT. "The next day they took us to Wet Republic Pool Party which was again the best tables and the best layout for us and everything was free, then in the evening was Omnia Nightclub and four of us got to go up on stage with Steve Aoki."

AND WHAT'S MORE: "Even if we wanted to go to the toilet [security] would take us," added Tozer. "I was like 'no chance' I wanted to get in the mix but that was the sort of treatment we had, it was so bizarre."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham enjoyed a fantastic season on the pitch while growing in global popularity off it. They've been partying hard, celebrating with a parade ahead of their visit to Las Vegas.

WHAT NEXT? After completing their celebrations and getting in some much-needed rest, Wrexham will head back to the U.S. for a pre-season tour in which they will face Manchester United and Chelsea.