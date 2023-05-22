Wrexham captain Ben Tozer makes huge National League claim as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's club prepare for life in League Two

After returning to Football League after a 15-year exile, Tozer believes Wrexham can gain automatic promotion to League One next season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Wrexham sealing the National League title and achieving automatic promotion to League Two, captain Ben Tozer believes that gaining promotion to League One would be much easier as compared to gaining promotion from National League to League Two.

WHAT THEY SAID: Talking about Wrexham's chances in League Two and whether the Welsh outfit could earn back-to-back promotions, the 33-year-old was quite confident in his team's chances.

"The National League is tougher than League Two for many reasons and I don't see why we can't challenge," the centre-back was quoted as saying by The Leader.

"Look at Stockport this season, they were up there in League Two," he continued.

"Three teams going up automatically takes a bit of pressure off in a way because there is more chance of going up. We will enjoy this moment right now but as soon as it comes to it, it is full focus on that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Backed by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham secured promotion to League Two following a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood on April 22, 2023, in their penultimate game in the Vanarama National League.

For a team that is so far down in English football, they have become quite a popular brand in the United Kingdom and climbing up to League Two is just one of the many rewards of the masterful approach taken by not only Reynolds and McElhenney, but also by those who look after the day-to-day functioning of the club, such as the players, the staff, the manager.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Red Dragons are set to carry out their pre-season in the United States of America as they are set to play against Premier League outfits Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as against the reserve team of MLS outfit LA Galaxy.