Explained: Why Wrexham captain Ben Tozer was absent for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side's win over Crawley

Wrexham claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crawley Town despite going down to 10 men, but Ben Tozer's absence raised concerns.

WHAT HAPPENED? After joining Wrexham in August 2021, Tozer has only missed one game in league and cup play for the Red Dragons, including having played every single minute in the league last season when Wrexham set the National League record for most points won. Tozer, though, missed Saturday's 1-0 victory over Crawley at the Broadfield Stadium after starting the first 11 League Two games of the current season, as coach Phil Parkinson wanted the 33-year-old to rest ahead of the tightly packed fixture list.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I just think Ben needed a breather," said the Reds' boss told The Leader. "He's been a colossus for us in his time at the club. It was a really tough game at Mansfield and we gave Will Boyle a breather on Tuesday. I just felt it was the right time to take Ben out and put Eoghan O'Connell in the central position."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ollie Palmer's spectacular 13th-minute goal against Crawley gave Wrexham the victory and allowed them to move up to seventh in the standings, four points behind Notts County, who are now in first place. Following the expulsion of substitute Andy Cannon, Wrexham played the final 30 minutes with 10 men, but the Reds fought hard to earn their second away victory of the season. It was the first time this season that Wrexham had held back-to-back clean sheets.

WHAT NEXT? The team's following league match is at home on October 14 against Salford City. But first, on Tuesday, October 10, they travel to Crewe Alexandra for their EFL Trophy matchup.