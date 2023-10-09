Staying put! Wrexham tie midfielder James Jones to new contract as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney plan for the future

Wrexham midfielder James Jones has agreed to a new deal that will keep him at the League Two club until the end of 2024–25 season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old moved from Lincoln City to the Dragons in 2021, establishing himself as a mainstay for manager Phil Parkinson. The new contract will run until the end of the 2024-25 season with the option for an additional year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Only club captain Ben Tozer has played more games under Parkinson's management than Jones, who has more than 100 appearances for Wrexham and 14 goals to his credit.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I'm delighted to have signed. It's a special club to be at and I've enjoyed my time here," Jones told the club website. "I'm really pleased to get this done and I'm looking forward to pushing for another promotion."

Parkinson said: "It's [the new contract] well deserved. He's a player who has made a big contribution here and I'm looking forward to seeing him continue to do that."

WHAT NEXT? The team's next league game is against Salford City at home on October 14. However, prior to that, they travel to Crewe Alexandra for their EFL Trophy clash on Tuesday, October 10.