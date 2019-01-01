'Worthy of Johan Cruyff' - Leipzig manager Nagelsmann inspired by Guardiola

The German coach has used the Manchester City boss as a role model as he looks to make his own mark on the game

manager Julian Nagelsmann has revealed how Pep Guardiola has inspired his impressive early coaching career.

At just 28, Nagelsmann became the 's youngest ever coach when he was handed the reins of in 2016.

Now into his first season in charge of RB Leipzig, the now 32-year-old is looking to navigate the for the first time and won his first match in the competition 2-1 over .

Ahead of a home match against , Nagelsmann identified the large role Guardiola has played in shaping his managerial philosophy and also praised PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.

"My model is Pep Guardiola from ," Nagelsmann told Football.

"I have always watched his work, and in particular how his team is projecting itself forward in a fraction of a second after the recovery of the ball.

"He made his mark at that time [with Barcelona], worthy of Johan Cruyff, and few teams managed to master the possession game by playing so high.

"Guardiola inspired me a lot, like Thomas Tuchel too, whom I had as a coach in .

"He is a very demanding person who leaves nothing to chance. He is a perfectionist. What he achieves at PSG deserves respect. The way he manages Neymar is impressive and coaching PSG, it's not easy."

Having quickly made his name in the Bundesliga and now testing himself on Europe's biggest stage, Nagelsmann stressed he has no intentions of managing anywhere other than his homeland anytime soon.



"I can see my whole career in , because I love this fervour around matches - these beautiful stadiums are always full," he said.

"I don't feel the need to go abroad, but I don't exclude anything."

Having played football at youth level before transitioning to coaching at a young age, the German believes he's able to relate intimately with his players.

"I'm a real person, I don't change, my players see that I'm competent and that I'll always do my best to make them progress," he said.

"Enthusiasm in my daily work is always important, players notice that my heart still functions sometimes as if I were a player. Showing my emotions after a goal or at the final whistle is contagious to them."