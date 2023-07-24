World record transfer fee! Kylian Mbappe the subject of €300m bid from Al-Hilal despite links to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly the subject of a €300 million (£259m/$333m) bid from Al-Hilal that would make him the most expensive player in history.

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international forward remains on the books at Paris Saint-Germain for now, but they have been backed into a corner by the 24-year-old’s reluctance to extend a contract that is due to expire in 2024. With no agreement lined up there, the Ligue 1 giants are having to consider a summer sale.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid have been leading the chase for some time when it comes to Mbappe, with the World Cup winner expected to end up at Santiago Bernabeu. It is claimed that he has already agreed personal terms with the Blancos and has a contract in Spain ready to sign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Al-Hilal are, however, forming part of an elaborate spending spree by teams in Saudi Arabia, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that they have tabled a formal bid for Mbappe. That deal is said to be worth €300m, and such a fee would eclipse the €222m (£192m/$246m) that PSG paid for Brazilian superstar Neymar in 2017.

WHAT NEXT? There have been suggestions that Al-Hilal would be prepared to include a release clause in Mbappe’s contract that could only be triggered by Real in 2024 – with said terms potentially appealing to the French frontman as he seeks to tread a career path that eventually leads to Madrid.