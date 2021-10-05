World Cup qualifiers: 'Biggest dream is to represent Zambia' - Rangers' Sakala

The forward is among the players who are preparing to play Equatorial Guinea in this week's qualifiers

Zambia forward Fashion Sakala has expressed his delight after, once again, being considered for an international assignment.

The 24-year-old Rangers forward has already represented the Chipolopolo 13 times and scored one goal in the process.

He will be part of Beston Chambeshi's team to play Equatorial Guinea in the 2022 World Cup qualifier on Thursday, October 7.

"I am very proud and happy to be called for the national team and it is one of my biggest dreams to represent my country Zambia," Sakala posted on his official social media account.

"I really appreciate your support and I am very confident of the future. Let us go Chipolopolo boys. Dreams don't die."

GOD BLESS 🙏🏿

I’m very proud and happy to be called for national team and it’s one of my biggest dreams to represent my country 🇿🇲

I really appreciate your support and I’m very confident of the future 🙏🏿❤️

LET’S GO CHIPOLOPOLO BOYS🔫

FS10 DREAMS DON’T DIE 💪🏿👊🏿

Read: Exodus 12:2🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/SI6HZoKkQ3 — fashion sakala jnr (@fashionjr10) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, RS Berkane attacking midfielder Clatous Chama insists it will be vital for Zambia to get a win in the first round against their opponent's ahead of the second meeting on October 10.

"I am looking forward to helping the team according to what the coach has planned for every player in the team. The games are tight and are both coming in a space of three days," Chama said as quoted by Faz official portal.

"The first game is always important because a good result in the first game will give us momentum to take into the final leg. So, we have to ensure we utilise the first leg to our fullest so that it makes things a lot easier for the final leg."

Zambia started their campaign with a 2-1 win over Mauritania before losing 2-0 against Tunisia. The former Simba SC player has underlined the importance of getting a positive outcome in the double-header.

Article continues below

"This time around we are starting away again so we should ensure we win away," Chama continued.

"But we should not slip up again in the home game but let us take it step by step over the next two games.

"It has been a long time since the fans have watched their national team at the stadium and it is great to have them back [on October 10]. From our side, we are looking forward to having them around again and providing them with the best entertainment possible and the results that they wish for."