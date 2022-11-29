World Cup winner Cafu defends England star Alexander-Arnold with Roberto Carlos claim

News Matches
12:39 GMT+3 29/11/2022
Brazil legend Cafu has once again sought to defend Trent Alexander-Arnold by pointing out that he and Roberto Carlos once faced similar criticism.
WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool and England full-back continues to see his defensive qualities called into question, with those supposed faults considered to be limiting his involvement at international level. Cafu, though, remains a big fan of the buccaneering 24-year-old – who has been a key man at Anfield during an era of Champions League and Premier League title triumphs – with iconic figures from Brazil’s past told that they could not defend before going on to savour World Cup glory in 2002.

WHAT THEY SAID: Cafu told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked to explain why Alexander-Arnold continues to be overlooked by England at Qatar 2022: “I don’t understand why. He has everything: quality, dribbling, pace, but it’s always the same story, they say you are not defensive enough and you remain out. Somebody used to say the same about Roberto Carlos and me, but I think we won something…

“Unfortunately, full-backs are too robotic these days, they get the ball, pass it, and run, I don’t see movements without the ball and no one-two passes.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alexander-Arnold was selected by Gareth Southgate in England’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup, but has seen no game time across two fixtures in Group B with Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier charged with the task of taking on right-back duties and Manchester City star Kyle Walker working his way back from injury.

WHAT NEXT? England will be back in action on Tuesday when taking on Wales, with Southgate’s side only needing to avoid a heavy defeat against their neighbours in order to make their way into the last-16.

