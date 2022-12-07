World Cup 2022 quarter-finals: Qualified teams, fixtures & where to watch

The 2022 World Cup has entered the business stage and a host of major nations have been sent packing. The tournament is now down to eight teams, with representation from Europe, Africa and South America remaining.

Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be pleased to see the two icons are still there - and on other sides of the bracket too, meaning a final showdown between the two GOATs remains a possibility.

GOAL has everything you need to know about the last eight of Qatar 2022. If the rest of the tournament is anything to go by, it's sure to be electric.

Which teams are through to World Cup 2022 quarter-finals?

England, France, Netherlands, Argentina, Croatia, Brazil, Morocco and Portugal have all booked their places in the World Cup quarter-finals.

England defeated Senegal to progress and set up a meeting with France, who beat Poland in the last 16. The Netherlands overcame the USMNT and they will play Lionel Messi's Argentina, who defeated Australia.

Croatia needed penalties to beat Japan and they will face Brazil in the quarter-final after the Selecao made light work of South Korea. Morocco, meanwhile, sprung an upset on Spain, defeating Luis Enrique's team on penalties. They will face Portugal in the quarter-final, who coasted past Switzerland.

Here are how the four matches shape up:

Date Time Fixture Venue Dec 9 3pm GMT / 10am ET Croatia vs Brazil Education City Stadium Dec 9 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Netherlands vs Argentina Lusail Iconic Stadium Dec 10 3pm GMT / 10am ET Morocco vs Portugal Al Thumama Stadium Dec 10 7pm GMT / 2pm ET England vs France Al Bayt Stadium

World Cup 2022 quarter-finals on UK TV & where to stream live

BBC and ITV have full broadcasting right for the entirety of the tournament, so all matches will be available at no extra charge in the UK.

Croatia vs Brazil - BBC One / BBC iPlayer

/ Netherlands vs Argentina - BBC One / BBC iPlayer

/ Morocco vs Portugal - ITV1 / STV / ITVX

/ / England vs France - ITV1 / STV / ITVX

BBC Channel Numbers

Provider BBC One Channel Number Freeview 101 Sky 101 Virgin Media 101 BT 1

ITV Channel Numbers

Provider ITV channel number Freeview 3 Sky 103 Virgin Media 103 BT 103

You can stream the matches live through BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

W orld Cup 2022 quarter-finals on U.S. TV & where to stream live

You can watch the matches live on Fox and Fox Sports 1 in the United States, so long as you have a cable subscription.

For Spanish-speaking audiences, Telemundo will have all the action.

When are the World Cup 2022 semi-finals?

What a semi-final this could be 🍿 pic.twitter.com/fWSzbteOev — GOAL (@goal) December 6, 2022

World Cup 2022 semi-final 1: December 13

Netherlands/Argentina vs Croatia/Brazil (7pm GMT / 2pm ET)

The winners of Netherlands versus Argentina will take on the winners of Croatia versus Brazil. That game will be played on December 13, with a 7pm GMT (2pm ET) kick-off time.

Semi Final 2: Wednesday December 14

England/France vs Morocco/Portugal (7pm GMT / 2pm ET)

England or France will lock horns with Morocco or Portugal in the second World Cup semi-final. The game is scheduled for December 14 at 7pm GMT (2pm ET).