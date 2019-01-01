Two 'home' WC qualifiers to be without Sumareh

The Pahang forward will not be available for the two crunch matches against Timor Leste in the 2022 World Cup qualifying preliminary first round.

Malaysia has received the approval from Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to have both legs of the qualifier played in after Timor Leste Football Association submitted their request for Malaysia to host the second leg.

In addition to that, AFC have also approved Malaysia's request for the first match which is to be a home match, to be played on June 7 instead of June 6. This is due to the June 6 being the first day of the Raya celebrations in Malaysia and Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) wanted to give fans and players the opportunity to respect their tradition.

The Bukit Jalil National Stadium has been confirmed to be the venue for the first match but with the second match supposedly being a Timor Leste 'home' match, it is up to Timor Leste to decide on the venue of their choosing, pending approval from AFC.

"We have received the confirmation from AFC on May 3 that they have approved for the second leg to be played in Kuala Lumpur. Our request for the match to be delayed one day since there will be no travelling involved has also been approved by the governing body.

"We have applied for Bukit Jalil to be our home venue but it is up to Timor Leste to propose the venue they want for their home match," said Stuart Ramalingam, the general-secretary of FAM on Saturday.

In related matters, Mohamadou Sumareh will not be available for selection for both matches after it was confirmed to Goal that the naturalised player will be serving his 4-match suspension incurred during the final of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Initially the ban was only for the Suzuki Cup but after an appeal from FAM, Asean Football Federation (AFF) has allowed for Sumareh's ban to be served elsewhere instead of waiting two years until the next tournament in 2020.

To prepare for the Timor Leste matches, FAM have also lined up an international friendly against Nepal on June 2 for Tan Cheng Hoe to prepare his team for the double-header.

