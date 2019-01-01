2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Renedy Singh - India created history by holding Asian champions

The legendary player lauded coach Igor Stimac for introducing a quality style of play in the Indian team…

Former Indian footballer Renedy Singh was highly impressed with the performance of the Indian players against in the World Cup 2022 qualifying game on Tuesday.

Speaking to Goal about ’s draw against the Asian champions, Renedy said, “It was a very good match. They defended really well. We are all proud of the way they played."

"We have to remember we were playing the Asian champions who beat and easily. We played against the best team in Asia. We created history.

“But from now we have to continue the good work. We all know that in the first half we were the better team against Oman. We should have taken a two or three-goal lead. Second half due to some defensive lapses we conceded. The players are playing very good football and I am really happy to see that.”

The former player praised coach Igor Stimac and lauded him for introducing a very good style of play in the Indian team.

Singh said, “This coach is doing a great job and the players are showing that on the ground. They are not just kicking away the ball, they are trying to maintain possession. Even against , playing against the champions they tried to play from the back. The coach has given them the confidence, so credit must go to him along with the players.”

Renedy rebuffed the fitness related criticisms which were raised after ’s defeat to Oman. He said, “When India could not replicate the first half performance against Oman in the second half people thought it was fitness related issue. But I am sure it is clear for everyone now that fitness is not the issue."

“Going forward, yes, we have to work more towards improvement but fitness was never the issue. Before also we had good fitness. We may lack in technical aspects but fitness was never our issue."