'Diamond in the desert' - Qatar inaugurates Education City stadium, third venue for 2022 World Cup

Qatar have completed the third venue for the World Cup in 2022 on schedule...

have inaugurated the Education City stadium, the third venue to be completed for the 2022 World Cup. The world-class stadium has been completed on schedule by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and Foundation.

It was formally inaugurated on Monday evening with a compelling live online programme celebrating the contribution of frontline workers and medical staff during the Coronavirus pandemic. The highlight of the programme was a speech by His Highness, The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Education City stadium, nicknamed 'Diamond in the Desert', has a capacity of 40000 and has advanced technology like the stadium cooling and other such features. The façade features triangles that form complex, diamond-esque geometrical patterns, appearing to change colour with the sun's movement across the sky.

It has received a five-star rating from the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) and parts of the stadium can be re-purposed after the tournament. It is the first Qatar 2022 World Cup venue to get such a rating.

The arena's capacity will be reduced by half and 20,000 seats will be donated to build stadiums in developing countries, helping cultivate a passion for the game around the globe.

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the SC, said: "The completion of Education City Stadium is yet another milestone as we inch ever closer to the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also paid tribute to the frontline workers around the world before expressing confidence that football will return to normal ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

"Tonight, while announcing the completion of the Education stadium, we pay a tribute to those who fought and are still fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. We must not forget, health comes first. In some parts of the world, it is possible to look ahead. In others, we still have to be careful. The new stadium reminds us that football will return with more passion than ever. When time comes, we will be sharing the stands with family and friends. When time comes, we will celebrate the 2022 World Cup in Qatar," he said.

Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, said: “The atmosphere will be electric at Education City Stadium when it hosts matches during the World Cup. This is a football lover’s stadium and one we are certain fans from around the world will enjoy during Qatar 2022.

“Providing unique experiences for fans and players alike in 2022 is central to our planning, and we will stage several events across various venues in the lead-up to the tournament to test our readiness and refine our plans to guarantee that everyone visiting Qatar in 2022 has an exceptional time.”

Yasir Al Jamal, Chairman of the SC’s Operations Office and Vice-Chairman, Technical Delivery Office, said, "We are very proud to announce the completion of our third tournament-ready stadium, following the successful redevelopment of Khalifa International Stadium in 2017 and the inauguration of Al Janoub Stadium last year. All of our projects remain on track and, as we celebrate this milestone today, we also look forward to marking many more between now and the big kick-off on 21 November 2022."

Machaille Hassan Al Naimi, President of Community Development, Qatar Foundation, said: "Education City Stadium will be a focal point for the world of football in 2022, and for the people of Qatar for many decades to come after the tournament."

The construction of Khalifa International Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium is already complete and the two venues are operational.