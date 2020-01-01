Nasser Al Khater promises fans a unique and memorable experience during 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The high-ranking Qatari official promises a wide range of activities for fans during the global tournament....

Fans travelling to for the 2022 World Cup can expect a truly special and unique experience, says CEO of the World Cup Nasser Al Khater.

The tournament is set to be one of the most compact World Cups ever held, with all the eight venues situated quite close to each other. This is apart from other pioneering aspects like the use of cuttng-edge technology like the Stadium Cooling and other similar initiatives that make the first ever World Cup to be held in the Middle-East unique.

Al Khater says that much of their planning for the World Cup has centred around ensuring the fans have a lot to engage themselves in.

"Much of our focus remains on operational planning and ensuring we offer a fan experience which makes this World Cup unique,” said Al Khater during a webinar hosted by the Swiss Business Council .

Given the close proximity of the stadiums, there is a possibility for fans to watch even two or more games in one day in Qatar. Al Khater says the organising committee is focusing on ensuring adequate travel arangements to facilitate their movement.

Al Khater also promises dedicated fan zones in strategic locations which will feature a wide vareity of activities to satiate football fans.

"We want to make sure fans have a holistic experience in terms of transport and are able to watch more than one match per day. There will be large fan zones in strategic locations, a vast range of activities and the opportunity to walk between West Bay and Souq Waqif."

The high-ranking Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) official also revealed that more than 85 per cent of the construction work for the 2022 event has been completed, with two more stadiums set to be unveiled before the end of 2020.

Despite the work being slowed down due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, all construction work will be completed at least a year before the tournament is slated to begin.

"We have reached 85 per cent completion across our construction portfolio. Two more stadiums will be launched by the end of this year, followed by Lusail, Al Thumama and Ras Abu Aboud in 2021. We will have at least a year between the completion of the stadiums and the beginning of the World Cup.”

Al Khater added: “The pandemic has affected everyone – and of course our project is not immune. However, preparations have continued and we have taken all the necessary health and safety measures – in line with government regulations. We have all become very familiar with Zoom and Microsoft Teams in recent months.”

Qatar recently unveiled the Education City stadium - the third World Cup 2022 venue to be inaugurated - after a digital ceremony that paid tribute to frontline health workers fighting the pandemic.