World Cup 2022: Groups, schedule, kick-off times, final & everything you need to know

Chris Burton
The countdown is on to a global showpiece in Qatar, with 32 nations ready to start chasing down the grandest prize in international football

Another four-year cycle is almost over as players, coaches and supporters from every corner of the planet begin to count down the days to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

There will be 32 nations looking to chase down global glory in the Middle East, with there plenty of ambitious teams that believe they can emulate the efforts from 2018 of reigning champions France.

Only one will prevail, but there promises to be plenty of thrills and spills along the way and you can find everything you need to know about every possible step of that journey right here courtesy of GOAL.

Where is World Cup 2022 being held & at which stadiums?

Lusail Iconic Stadium General View
History is being made in 2022 as the World Cup finals head to the Middle East for the first time.

The event will also be taking place across November and December, rather than its standard June/July slot, due to the soaring summer temperatures in Qatar and will be completed in a condensed 28-day format.

An eagerly-anticipated competition will get under way on November 21 and will see action taken in across eight specially-built venues in five cities, with the Lusail Iconic Stadium playing host to the final on December 18.

City

Stadium

Capacity

Lusail

Lusail Iconic Stadium

80,000

Al Khor

Al Bayt Stadium

60,000

Doha

Stadium 974

40,000

Doha

Al Thumama Stadium

40,000

Al Rayyan

Education City Stadium

45,350

Al Rayyan

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

44,740

Al Rayyan

Khalifa International Stadium

40,000

Al Wakrah

Al Janoub Stadium

40,000

When was the draw made for World Cup 2022?

The draw for the World Cup finals took place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre on April 1.

Carli Lloyd, Jermaine Jenas and Samantha Johnson were on hand to oversee events in Qatar, with assistance provided by the likes of Cafu (Brazil), Lothar Matthaus (Germany), Adel Ahmed MalAllah (Qatar), Ali Daei (Iran), Bora Milutinovic (Serbia/Mexico), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Rabah Madjer (Algeria) and Tim Cahill (Australia).

The 29 nations that had already qualified at that stage were, along with three spots allocated to play-off final winners, placed into four pots based on FIFA’s international ranking system.

Which teams have qualified for World Cup 2022?

Canada celebrate 2022
There were still three places up for grabs when the finals draw took place, with one of the UEFA section play-offs having to be delayed until June due to Ukraine being unable to take in competitive fixtures following Russia’s invasion of their borders.

Two inter-confederation play-offs are also pencilled in for mid-June, with nations progressing down AFC, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF and OFC sections involved in those contests.

The full list of teams that have qualified for World Cup 2022 can be found below.

Team

Association

Qatar

AFC

Brazil

CONMEBOL

Belgium

UEFA

France

UEFA

Argentina

CONMEBOL

England

UEFA

Spain

UEFA

Portugal

UEFA

Mexico

CONCACAF

Netherlands

UEFA

Denmark

UEFA

Germany

UEFA

Uruguay

CONMEBOL

Switzerland

UEFA

United States

CONCACAF

Croatia

UEFA

Senegal

CAF

Iran

AFC

Japan

AFC

Morocco

CAF

Serbia

UEFA

Poland

UEFA

South Korea

AFC

Tunisia

CAF

Cameroon

CAF

Canada

CONCACAF

Ecuador

CONMEBOL

Saudi Arabia

AFC

Ghana

CAF

AFC-CONEBOL play-off winner

Yet to be determined

CONCACAF-OFC play-off winner

Yet to be determined

UEFA Path A winner

UEFA

What are the groups for World Cup 2022?

Kylian Mbappe France 2022
As is always the case in events such as this, the finals draw threw up plenty of intriguing subplots to what is already shaping up to be quite the sporting blockbuster.

The fabled ‘Group of Death’ will see XXXX locking horns in 2022, with there some serious quality on show in that mini-league.

Group A

Group B

Qatar

England

Ecuador

Iran

Senegal

United States

Netherlands

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C

Group D

Argentina

France

Saudi Arabia

Australia/UAE/Peru

Mexico

Denmark

Poland

Tunisia

Group E

Group F

Spain

Belgium

Costa Rica/New Zealand

Canada

Germany

Morocco

Japan

Croatia

Group G

Group H

Brazil

Portugal

Serbia

Ghana

Switzerland

Uruguay

Cameroon

South Korea

What are the World Cup 2022 fixtures & kick-off times?

Neymar Brazil 2022
World Cup 2022 will kick off on November 21, with hosts Qatar helping to open things up.

An action-packed group stage will run until December 2, when 16 sides will make their way through to the knockout rounds.

The last-16 fixtures are due to take place between December 3-6, with the quarter-finals being held on December 9 and 10.

Semi-final showdowns with plenty at stake are pencilled in for December 13 and 14, with the final pulling in a global audience of billions on December 18 – the day after a third place play-off has seen bronze medals handed out.

Date

Group

Fixture

Kick-off time

Venue

Nov 21

A

Qatar vs Ecuador

Al Bayt Stadium

Nov 21

A

Senegal vs Netherlands

Nov 21

B

England vs Iran

Nov 21

B

United Stats vs Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Nov 22

C

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Nov 22

C

Mexico vs Poland

Nov 22

D

France vs Australia/UAE/Peru

Nov 22

D

Denmark vs Tunisia

Nov 23

E

Spain vs New Zealand

Nov 23

E

Germany vs Japan

Nov 23

F

Belgium vs Canada

Nov 23

F

Morocco vs Croatia

Nov 24

G

Brazil vs Serbia

Nov 24

G

Switzerlands vs Cameroon

Nov 24

H

Portugal vs Ghana

Nov 24

H

Uruguay vs South Korea

Nov 25

A

Qatar vs Senegal

Nov 25

A

Netherlands vs Ecuador

Nov 25

B

England vs United States

Nov 25

B

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs Iran

Nov 26

C

Argentina vs Mexico

Nov 26

C

Poland vs Saudi Arabia

Nov 26

D

France vs Denmark

Nov 26

D

Tunisia vs Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Nov 27

E

Spain vs Germany

Nov 27

E

Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand

Nov 27

F

Belgium vs Morcco

Nov 27

F

Croatia vs Canada

Nov 28

G

Brazil vs Switzerland

Nov 28

G

Cameroon vs Serbia

Nov 28

H

Portugal vs Uruguay

Nov 28

H

South Korea vs Ghana

Nov 29

A

Netherlands vs Qatar

Nov 29

A

Ecuador vs Senegal

Nov 29

B

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs England

Nov 29

B

Iran vs United States

Nov 30

C

Poland vs Argentina

Nov 30

C

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Nov 30

D

Tunisia vs France

Nov 30

D

Australia/UAE/Peru vs Denmark

Dec 1

E

Japan vs Spain

Dec 1

E

Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany

Dec 1

F

Croatia vs Belgium

Dec 1

F

Canada vs Morocco

Dec 2

G

Cameroon vs Brazil

Dec 2

G

Serbia vs Switzerland

Dec 2

H

South Korea vs Portugal

Dec 2

H

Ghana vs Uruguay

What is the World Cup 2022 match ball?

Adidas unveiled the official World Cup 2022 match ball, known as ‘Al Rihla’ on March 30.

Al Rihla translates to 'the journey' in Arabic, with the ball design drawing inspiration from Qatar's unique architecture, "iconic" boats and national flag.

The Al Rihla is said to move quicker in the air than any of the previous World Cup balls and reportedly provides "the highest level of accuracy and reliability on the field of play".

The 20 panels of the ball are included to help enhance aerodynamics, helping players improve the accuracy and swerve of their shots, while the product is made entirely from water-based inks and glues – a first for a World Cup model.

Franziska Loeffelmann, design director in the football graphics and hardwear department at Adidas, has offered a summary of the key features.

She said: “The game is getting faster, and as it speeds up, accuracy and flight stability becomes critically important. The new design allows the ball to maintain its speed significantly higher as it journeys through the air.”

How can I buy World Cup 2022 tickets?

World Cup tickets

Tickets for World Cup 2022 first went on sale at fifa.com/tickets on January 22.

The first phase of sales ran until March 29 and consisted of random sales selection draw and first come, first served periods.

A second phase was opened after the finals draw on April 1 and operates in a similar fashion to the initial process.

The third and final phase of tickets sales is the 'last-minute' one, which is purely run on a first come, first served basis and will extend through to the end of the tournament.

All supporters planning on attending games at the World Cup finals are reminded by FIFA that “at the request of the Qatari authorities, all local and international fans must apply for a Hayya Card. Hayya Card is your entry permit to the State of Qatar and your stadium access (along with the match ticket). International fans will also need to confirm their accommodation plans.”

How much do World Cup 2022 tickets cost?

Qatar Stadiums
Individual tickets are split up into four categories and the prices for each category - converted to British pounds from U.S. dollars - are shown below. Tickets from category four are only available to residents of Qatar.

Match

Cat 1

Cat 2

Cat 3

Cat 4

Opening match

£472

£336

£231

£42

Group matches

£168

£126

£53

£8

Round of 16

£210

£157

£73

£15

Quarter-finals

£325

£220

£157

£63

Semi-finals

£730

£503

£273

£105

Third place play-off

£325

£231

£157

£63

Final

£1,227

£766

£461

£157

How can I watch World Cup 2022 on TV?

England fans Euro 2020
As is always the case with World Cup finals, coverage in the UK will be split between the BBC and ITV.

They struck another two-tournament deal with FIFA ahead of the 2018 event that covers television, radio and online coverage.

Agreements put in place across the globe are reported to have netted world football’s governing body around $1.85bn ($1.41bn).

In the United States, World Cup 2022 will be broadcast by Fox in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

They wrestled rights away from ESPN and Univision ahead of the 2018 tournament and have a deal in place through to the end of the 2026 finals – which will be staged across America, Canada and Mexico.

Who are the favourites to win World Cup 2022?

Brazil, who have reclaimed the number one spot on FIFA’s ranking chart, are the favourites at bet365 to savour World Cup glory in Qatar.

The Selecao are five-time winners of the competition, but their last success came 20 years ago in Japan and South Korea.

Defending champions France, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba at their disposal, are also highly fancied and push Brazil close at the top of a congested betting market.

England, who reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and final of Euro 2020, have pieced together an exciting young squad that will believe they can bring 56 years of hurt to a close in 2022.

Spain and Germany complete the top five of leading contenders for global glory, with Argentina – who are looking to land Lionel Messi his first crown – sitting just outside of that pack.

Belgium’s so-called golden generation have failed to deliver tangible success when at the peak of their powers, and have work to do in order to earn favour with punters, while Portugal will feel that anything is possible with Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks.

The Netherlands are another dark horse that could go well if early momentum is established, but little is expected from the USMNT and Mexico as they are given triple-figure prices before a ball is kicked in anger.

Who are the favourites to win the World Cup 2022 Golden Boot & Golden Ball?

Luka Modric Golden Ball World cup russia 15072018

Unsurprisingly, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi is a market leader when it comes to top scorer honours at World Cup 2022.

The mercurial Argentine has endured a testing 2021-22 campaign after leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, but remains a talisman for his country and still has plenty of magic left up his sleeve.

Neymar and Antoine Griezmann, of Brazil and France respectively, are also being tipped to fill their boots when leading the line for two nations taking aim at the ultimate prize.

England captain Harry Kane is looking to land back-to-back Golden Boots and tends to save his best for the big occasion, while Ronaldo can never be ruled out of any competition relating to acts of goal-scoring brilliance.

In the Golden Ball stakes, 2014 winner Messi figures prominently once again.

Neymar is also in that mix, as the man expected to lead Brazil’s charge, while Mbappe has been showing at PSG that he could be the next superstar to set world football alight.

What is the World Cup 2022 official song?

A number of singles will be released from the official FIFA World Cup 2022 Soundtrack.

The first of those was revealed on April 1, with Hayya Hayya (Better Together) made available across multiple platforms.

FIFA has said “the uplifting track, featuring Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha, draws on R&B and reggae influences” as the organisation seeks to “connect with audiences worldwide through the shared passions of football and music”.