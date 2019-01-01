2020 Tokyo Olympics: India women drawn in Group A of Round 2 of qualifiers

The India eves find themselves alongside Indonesia, Nepal and hosts Myanmar...

The Indian national women's team has been drawn in Group A alongside Indonesia, Nepal and host nation Myanmar for Round 2 of the Women's Olympic Football Asian Qualifiers.

The matches are slated to be held from April 1 to 9, 2019, in Myanmar.

India had finished second in their four-team group in the first round back in November 2018.

After playing a couple of friendlies in January, against Hong Kong (5-2, 1-0) and Indonesia (3-0, 2-0), India continue their preparations in the ongoing Gold Cup in Bhubaneswar where they face Myanmar on February 13. Maymol Rocky's side defeated Iran 1-0 in their opener but went down to 2-1 to Nepal which makes the match against Myanmar a crucial tie.

The games against Nepal and Myanmar will definitely help them get to know their opponents better before taking them on in the qualifiers.

The women's senior team also have an assignment in the SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) Women's Championship 2019 Group Stage in March where they will face Maldives (March 13), Sri Lanka (March 17). The semi-finals and final will be on March 20 and March 22 respectively.

Following the Round 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics, the team have three FIFA International Friendly Windows (26 August - 3 September, 30 September - 8 October and 4 November - 12 November).