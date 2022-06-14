Women's Euro 2022 on UK TV: How to watch England & live stream every game

The BBC will broadcast every single game, with Arsenal icon Ian Wright and Lionesses legend Alex Scott among those involved in the coverage

This summer's UEFA Women's Euro kicks off on July 6 and fans in the United Kingdom (UK) will be able to watch every single game from the tournament.

Two home nations will participate, with England the hosts while Northern Ireland have qualified for the Euros - and a major tournament - for the first time in the history of the women's team.

The pair will face off on July 15, having been drawn in the same group, but there is plenty of action across the board for viewers to be excited about.

Tasty fixtures like France vs Italy and Germany vs Spain are to come in the group phase, with the defending champions, the Netherlands, pooled with many people's pick for the tournament, Sweden.

The knockouts should then provide plenty of entertainment in what is being described as the most open Women's Euro for a long time, if not ever, with seven or eight nations capable of triumphing at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

How can you keep up to date with all of the action? GOAL has all of the information you need right here.

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 TV schedule & streaming

Date Match Time (UK) Channel July 6 England vs Austria 8pm BBC One / BBC iPlayer July 7 Norway vs Northern Ireland 8pm BBC One / BBC iPlayer July 8 Spain vs Finland 5pm BBC Two / BBC iPlayer July 8 Germany vs Denmark 8pm BBC Two / BBC iPlayer July 9 Portugal vs Switzerland 5pm BBC Two / BBC iPlayer July 9 Netherlands vs Sweden 8pm BBC One / BBC iPlayer July 10 Belgium vs Iceland 5pm BBC Two / BBC iPlayer July 10 France vs Italy 8pm BBC Two / BBC iPlayer July 11 Austria vs Northern Ireland 5pm BBC One / BBC iPlayer July 11 England vs Norway 8pm BBC One / BBC iPlayer July 12 Denmark vs Finland 5pm BBC Two / BBC iPlayer July 12 Germany vs Spain 8pm BBC Two / BBC iPlayer July 13 Sweden vs Switzerland 5pm BBC Two / BBC iPlayer July 13 Netherlands vs Portugal 8pm BBC Two / BBC iPlayer July 14 Italy vs Iceland 5pm BBC Two / BBC iPlayer July 14 France vs Belgium 8pm BBC One / BBC iPlayer July 15 Northern Ireland vs England 8pm BBC One / BBC iPlayer July 15 Austria vs Norway 8pm BBC Three / BBC iPlayer July 16 Denmark vs Spain 8pm BBC iPlayer July 16 Finland vs Germany 8pm BBC Two / BBC iPlayer July 17 Sweden vs Portugal 5pm BBC iPlayer July 17 Switzerland vs Netherlands 5pm BBC Two / BBC iPlayer July 18 Italy vs Belgium 8pm BBC iPlayer July 18 Iceland vs France 8pm BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Who are the BBC pundits for UEFA Women's Euro 2022 coverage?

A number of star names will head up the coverage of the tournament in the UK, with Alex Scott one of the most recognisable involved, as is another Arsenal legend in Ian Wright.

Fara Williams, the most capped England player of all time, will provide analysis alongside many fellow former Lionesses - Kelly Smith, Anita Asante, Rachel Brown-Finnis and Sue Smith. Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen, who has 31 caps for England, will also be across the coverage.

Former Northern Ireland captain Gail Redmond and Glentoran forward Caragh Hamilton, who has made 15 appearances for her country, will provide expertise on England's Group A opponents, with all the games involving the home nations set to be shown live on BBC One.

There will also be a wealth of experience from an international perspective in ex-France defender Laura Georges, a two-time Champions League winner in her career; Manchester City midfielder Vicky Losada, another Champions League winner who has 65 caps for Spain; and Anouk Hoogendijk, who can boast a century of appearances for the Netherlands.

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall and Scott Booth, the former Glasgow City and Birmingham City coach, round off the line-up with a different perspective on the game.

