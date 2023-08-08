Worst possible timing! Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui leaves just days before Premier League clash against Man Utd

Former Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui has departed Wolves after just nine months in charge at Molineux.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wolves confirmed that they have parted ways with manager Julen Lopetegui on Tuesday, nine months after he took charge at Molineux. Along with the Spaniard, his backroom staff consisting of Pablo Sanz, Juan Peinado, Oscar Caro, Edu Rubio, Borja De Alba Alonso and Daniel Lopetegui will leave.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During his time at the club, Lopetegui guided the club to wins in the Premier League including wins over Liverpool and Tottenham. Wolves finished the 2022-23 season in the 13th position on the league table with 41 points from 38 games. The news of his exit comes less than a week before they begin their Premier League campaign against Manchester United.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Speaking to the club's official website, Lopetegui said: "I wish Wolves and everybody at the club the very best of luck for the future, and thank them for the opportunity granted at the time to take charge of this wonderful club. It has been an honour to enjoy this adventure in the day-to-day company of Matt Hobbs, Matt Wild, head of player care Lisa Hollis and every single employee of the club; whom I wish to thank for their support and help at every moment.

"Also, of course, I want to thank the players, who have always given the maximum to achieve our objectives, and especially the fans that made me feel like one of them from the very first moment and have always been amazing to me, my staff and my family."

WHAT NEXT FOR WOLVES? The club need to find Lopetegui's successor as they face Manchester United on August 14 in their Premier League opener.