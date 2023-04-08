Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea : Lineups and LIVE updates

Frank Lampard kicks off his second stint at Chelsea when the Blues travel to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolves

Since an iconic 1-0 victory against Tottenham, Wolverhampton Wanderers have gathered just a single point from their previous three fixtures. With Wolves facing a sudden decline in form, Julen Lopetegui would be hopeful to see his players rekindle their form at home on Saturday.

With just one point separating Wolves and the drop zone, any complacency from Lopetegui's men could see them facing relegation in a jaw-dropping battle for survival. Another headache for the former Sevilla manager would be his team’s goal-scoring record.

Wolves have scored the joint lowest (23) goals in England’s top division this season as they are tied with Everton and Southampton. With a struggling Chelsea side traveling to the Molineux Stadium, a win could be the perfect reply from Wolves.

Frank Lampard will begin his second stint at Stamford Bridge this time as a caretaker manager during his visit to the Molineux Stadium.

The Blues have continued their tradition of playing musical chairs with their manager after sacking Graham Potter and Lampard will look to make the most of the games Chelsea has left to play this season.

The Blues have been wasteful in front of goal this season as they’ll look to regain their goalscoring form during an away fixture against a team they battered 3-0 when the two sides met in Chelsea’s backyard.

With the West Londoners scheduled to lock horns with reigning European Champions Real Madrid next week, a win could be the perfect way for Frank Lampard to get Chelsea back on track.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, T. Gomes; Podence, Lemina, J. Gomes, Nunes; Costa, Cunha

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Cucurella, Koulibaly, Fofana James; Gallagher, Kovacic, Fernandez; Sterling, Havertz, Felix

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea LIVE updates

Chelsea's next three fixtures

Frank Lampard will face his first challenge as Chelsea’s caretaker manager when the Blues travel to Spain to face Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League on the 13th of April. Chelsea then hosts Brighton and Real Madrid on the 15th and 18th of April respectively.