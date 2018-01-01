Wilson won't be sold by Bournemouth despite Chelsea talk

With eight goals in 15 Premier League matches, the Bournemouth striker has been linked with a more away from the Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has warned off any potential admirers of Callum Wilson, by stating he will not be sold when the transfer market opens again next month.

The striker has enjoyed a prolific season, with only three players (Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane) netting more league goals than the Bournemouth man in 2018-19.

Unsurprisingly, the 26-year-old has been linked with a move to a host of other clubs, including Chelsea. However, speaking in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Wolves, Howe said he has no plans to sell any players next month.

“Yes, we are (confident),” the Cherries boss responded when asked whether he believed he could kept hold of Wilson.

“At this stage we are just focusing on the matches, we have got so many games to come around the Christmas period, I am sure Callum is the same, he is focusing on his football.

“We are certainly not anticipating losing players in January that we don’t want to.”

Wilson missed Bournemouth’s last game - a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool - due to a hamstring injury, and although Howe hopes he is available for the trip to Molineux, the Cherries boss has stated that he will not rush his striker back too quickly.

“[He makes] a huge difference. You need your best players fit and available, and Callum has had an excellent season to this point,” Howe said.

“Physically he’s been good as this is the first problem he’s had, but we have to be careful with the problem, we are not going to push players too early, so we will wait and see for this game.”

Last Saturday’s mauling at the hands of Liverpool was the first league game Wilson has missed all season. The former Coventry City man has not been so lucky in previous years however, and his first two seasons in the Premier League were blighted by injury as he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in both knees.

Wilson’s form this season has been even more remarkable considering those two major setbacks. His impressive showings were recognised earlier this year with a first England call up, and the marksman celebrated the occasion in typical fashion by bagging a goal against USA in a 3-0 victory.