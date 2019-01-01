Willian wary of 'dangerous' Liverpool as Chelsea seek to derail another title bid

The Blues dashed the Premier League dreams of the Reds back in 2014 and will be looking to repeat the trick when they head to Anfield on Sunday

forward Willian is wary of the threat “dangerous” will pose at Anfield on Sunday, with the Blues looking to derail another Premier League title bid from their opponents.

Back in 2013-14, those from west London put a serious dent in the charge of men from Merseyside.

Steven Gerrard’s untimely slip and a 2-0 victory for Chelsea cost Liverpool dear, with Brendan Rodgers’ side ultimately missing out on the crown by two points.

The Reds are back in the hunt for 2018-19 but are about to run into familiar foes.

Willian admits that Chelsea are seeking another notable scalp, with a side still chasing down a top-four finish having goals to hit of their own.

The international forward told Sky Sports of a contest with plenty riding on it: "Sunday will be a very, very big game and a very exciting game.

"We are ready to play this game and we are excited.

"We have targets in the Premier League and in the .

"Our target in the Premier League is to stay in the top four, so we have to go there on Sunday and try to win the game."

Liverpool are unbeaten through their last 37 games at Anfield but have not beaten Chelsea on home soil in their last six meetings – a run stretching back to May 2012.

Willian is reading into little into form, though, and concedes that the Blues are about to look horns with an opponent that boasts the potential to inflict an untimely blow on their own ambitions.

He added: "We know that. We know how they play, we know how dangerous they are.

"They have great players. They are in a good moment, so we have to be ready."

Chelsea will head to Anfield this weekend coming off the back of a run of four successive victories across all competitions.

They have, however, endured struggles on the road at times this season, suffering six defeats in 16 Premier League outings away from Stamford Bridge.