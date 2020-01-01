'Williams looks like he'd eat his opponent's nose!' - Neville impressed by Man Utd left-back

The legendary Red Devils defender has hailed the impressive progress made by the academy graduate who has emerged in the first team in 2019-20

Brandon Willams’ performances for have earned him the backing of Gary Neville, with the Red Devils legend liking the fact that the teenage full-back "has that look in his eye of someone that would eat his opponent’s nose to win the match".

A big break at Old Trafford has been offered to a promising 19-year-old this season.

With Luke Shaw facing further questions of his value and future, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has turned to a home-grown talent for assistance at left-back .

Williams has made a seamless transition into the senior fold, with his consistency catching the eye since becoming a regular in United’s plans.

He impressed again during a 1-0 third-round replay win over on Wednesday.

The youngster appears to have nailed down a place in Solskjaer’s side, with there little reason to drop him back down the pecking order unless an unfortunate injury is picked up.

United icon Neville is among those who feel that Williams should now be one of the first names on the team sheet.

The former right-back has hailed the ability and personality of the academy graduate, with Williams following in some illustrious footsteps.

"I like Brandon Williams," Neville posted on Twitter.

"What I like about him specifically is he has that look in his eye of someone that would eat his opponents nose to win the match. Keep going kid!

"Oh he can play football too which is always a bonus."

Williams was handed his competitive debut by United back in September, when Solskjaer’s side took in a clash with Rochdale.

He then figured in a meeting with AZ Alkmaar before making his Premier League bow against at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are now preparing for a rekindling of rivalries with old adversaries from Anfield on Sunday.

Williams can expect to figure prominently in that contest.

If he does, then he will take his tally of appearances in the 2019-20 campaign to 18.

There is the promise of many more outings to come for a player who has also committed his long-term future to United this season by penning a new contract in October .