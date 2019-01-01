William Troost-Ekong delighted to return in Udinese win

The Nigeria international was restored to the starting lineup as his side claimed an important win

William Troost-Ekong was delighted to return from injury and help secure a 3-1 victory over in Sunday’s encounter.

The defender was out for two weeks due to an adductor injury he picked against last month, thus, missing games against and Milan.

On Sunday, he played for 76 minutes as a double from Stefano Okaka and Samir's effort rendered Federico Dionisi’s late goal a mere consolation.

“Good guys. Happy to be back with the team and now we go the other two finals, +3,” Troost-Ekong wrote on Instagram.

The win moves Udinese to 16th position, a point ahead of and only two clear of 18th-placed .

They can continue to pull away from the relegation zone with their game against on Saturday, before playing the season finale away at .

Troost-Ekong’s return is good news for coach Gernot Rohr, seeing that are set to participate at the 2019 soon.

The Super Eagles are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.