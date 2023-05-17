Will Vinicius Junior ever leave Real Madrid? Player’s agent hints at future plans and tips Brazilian superstar to rival Erling Haaland & Kylian Mbappe

Vinicius Jr.'s agent threw light on the future plans of the Brazilian superstar and backs him to rival Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian winger has been constantly improving at Real Madrid and his 20-yard screamer against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal at the Bernabeu showed that he has grown in confidence to try his luck from distance as well.

With 23 assists and 21 goals this season he has already surpassed his previous best in a Real Madrid shirt and will hope to further add to the tally in the last few games of the season. However, there has been some speculation about his future since Real Madrid is yet to officially announce a contract extension, which is reported to be already signed until 2027, and his agent Federico Pena provided a few hints about it.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Vini is very close with Real Madrid and he’s so happy there. He’s very at ease, he loves the club. He’s been there so long, he’s kind of turned into a man there. But will he one day leave Real Madrid or will he be a one-club kind of player? I would tell you right now there’s a big chance that he's the kind of player who stays in one club and makes history there and stays there for 15-plus years," he told The Telegraph.

On being pressed whether Vinicius can head to the Premier League in the future he said, "I can’t really see that happening right now, but who knows, these things change in football and there’s things you would never imagine seeing that happen. I would just say if he were to leave Real Madrid some day, it would make no sense for it to be somewhere other than the Premier League."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi era in its twilight, the next generation of superstars including Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are ready to take over the mantle. Pena believes Vinicius belongs to the same league and will compete with them for the best individual honours in football.

"I think the Ronaldo and Messi era was very, very unique. I don’t know if we can think about a rivalry to match that over such a long period of time. For instance, Haaland is playing in the Premier League, which has the biggest global reach and will play a part. But Haaland plays for Norway who are not fighting for the World Cup, so I think we will go back to a healthy time like when there was Ronaldo and Zidane and Ronaldinho, and other players," he added.

“Vini is such a professional athlete and he’s so disciplined, I think he will be at that level for the next decade and more, but I don’t think it will only be those three players (Vinicius, Haaland and Mbappe). I think it will evolve differently."

WHAT NEXT? Vinicius will be in action in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.