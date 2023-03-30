Will Tyler Adams play for Leeds again this season? Injury update on USMNT star following hamstring surgery

Tyler Adams may have played his last game for Leeds in the 2022-23 campaign, with the USMNT star having undergone hamstring surgery.

American suffered knock against Wolves

Has been forced under the knife

A number of team-mates are also struggling

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old midfielder picked up an unfortunate injury during a Premier League meeting with Wolves on March 18. That setback ruled him out of the latest United States squad – where he has been captaining his country – while also delivering a serious blow to Leeds’ ongoing bid to steer clear of relegation danger. There is a chance that Adams could return this term but, with only 11 games left to take in, Whites boss Javi Gracia concedes that the American’s debut season in England may have been brought to a premature conclusion.

WHAT THEY SAID: Gracia has said when asked for an update on Adams: “Tyler, we'll see his evolution but after this surgery we'll see if he can play any games this season. Day-by-day.”

Leeds are managing a number of knocks at present, with their Spanish coach adding: “There are other players, Max Wober, Willy Gnonto with different injuries. Hamstring injury and ankle injury and we'll see their evolution but they need time to recover, they will be out of the team [against Arsenal].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pressed further on whether timescales could be put on the respective recoveries of Adams, Gnonto and Co, Gracia said: “I'm sorry but I cannot clarify because I don't know. What I know is they are out for this game and I think it will be more time. I don't if one week more, two weeks more, I cannot tell you. It depends on the evolution.”

WHAT NEXT? Adams will definitely be missing for Leeds when they return to action with a testing trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday, with the games then coming thick and fast for the Whites as they head into back-to-back home dates with fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.