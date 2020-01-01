Will Kylian Mbappe play for PSG vs Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-final?

The PSG superstar was initially ruled out of the Champions League knockout clash against Atalanta, but he could be given the green light to feature

Kylian Mbappe was set to miss out for PSG against in the quarter-final after picking up an ankle injury in the Coupe de France final on July 24.

The forward limped off the pitch after being on the receiving end of a heavy tackle, only joining in on his side's trophy celebrations on crutches.

The star was set to miss up to three weeks of action – but the champions were handed a massive boost as the forward was named in their Champions League squad on Saturday.

He was also spotted training with the side in the lead-up to the clash, heavily implying that he will be part of the action on Wednesday.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel was originally not optimistic about his star recovering in time for the quarter-final clash, but Mbappe might be defying expectations and he could be set to feature much sooner than expected.

"The deadline is short, super short," Tuchel had told reporters. "We spoke with the doctor today and we decided to meet again on Saturday to see what phase he is in and if it is possible that he is on the bench against Atalanta.

"But I do not expect too much."

After the Coupe de France final, the club issued a statement saying that Mbappe would be forced to remain on the sidelines for three weeks - which initially ruled him out of the European knockout clash against the side.

PSG stated on their website: "As announced after the final of the Coupe de France against , Mbappe was examined on Monday in order to know the severity of his right ankle injury.

"The examination performed today confirms a sprained ankle with external ligament injury. Following this, the recovery time is estimated at around three weeks."

Mbappe's potential absence for the quarter-final would be a huge blow for the Ligue 1 champions, with the French international netting 30 goals and registering 18 assists in 34 appearances for PSG this season – including five goals and five assists in the Champions League.

The French giants are heavy favourites heading into the tie against Atalanta, but the Italian side have proved to be a plucky team.

PSG are targeting a Champions League semi-finals berth for the first time since 1994-95.

Which PSG players are injured?

The likes of Neymar, Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria, Thiago Silva, Mauro Icardi, Thilo Kehrer and Presnel Kimpembe have all returned to the squad after being rested for the midweek friendly against Sochaux.

Tuchel, however, stated that Marco Verratti is set to miss out after nursing a calf injury picked up in training.

Layvin Kurzawa will be forced to sit on the sidelines with a thigh issue.