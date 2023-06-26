Will Kevin De Bruyne be fit for the start of 2023-24 season? Update on hamstring injury suffered by Man City star in Champions League final

Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly set to miss the start of the 2023-24 campaign as a result of the injury he suffered in the Champions League final.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City midfielder was forced off during the first half of a European showpiece in Istanbul on June 10 that saw Pep Guardiola’s side complete a historic Treble. De Bruyne has, according to the Daily Star, suffered a Grade Three hamstring tear and will remain sidelined for the foreseeable future as a result.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The problem will not require surgery, but De Bruyne – who has been spotted holidaying with Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake during the summer break – has been advised to rest before starting his rehabilitation in earnest from July.

AND WHAT'S MORE: De Bruyne will be unavailable for City’s clash with Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 6 and a Premier League opener against Vincent Kompany’s newly-promoted Burnley on August 11. City’s medical team hope that the Belgium international will be ready to play some part – potentially off the bench – when Guardiola’s men face Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on August 16.

WHAT NEXT? De Bruyne is expected to join up with the City squad for their pre-season tour of the Far East, although he will play no part in meetings with Yokohama F. Marinos – who form part of the City Football Group – Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.